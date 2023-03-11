GREAT BEND — The Lady Wolves of Lebo High School dispatched Bucklin High School Friday night, 52-37, in the 1A Division II semifinals.
Lebo led the entire game and punched its ticket for today’s final against No. 1 ranked Hanover High School at 4 p.m. Sophomore Saige Hadley was unstoppable, logging 22 points — 4-for-8 from the arc — and nine rebounds, despite early foul trouble. Teammate Brooklyn Jones reached double figures with 11 points and contributed eight boards.
DODGE CITY — Wichita Classical High School upset Olpe High School, 45-44, in a 1A Division I semifinal matchup, denying the Eagles a three-peat state title opportunity.
The contest went down to the wire, but poor offensive play led to numerous ties and one-point leads until the final buzzer. It appeared Olpe’s effective pressure defense would win the day, but its offense could only muster 28% from the field. The Saints, who only shot 35%, leaned on offensive weapon Jordy Dolloff to find the baskets to push them through to the final. Doloff notched 19 points, two less than the Eagles’ Truman Bailey who finished with 21.
“I think we did a decent job defensively, it just came down to the offensive part of it,” Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said. “We haven’t shot well out here. We shot 35% [Thursday] night and 28% tonight. It’s been both games that we struggled and that’s unfortunate because last weekend, we probably shot as well as we’ve shot all year.”
The Eagles face South Gray High School in the third-place consolation game, which, ironically, was the state championship matchup last year. Game time is at 2 p.m.
GREAT BEND — The Lebo High School boys basketball team has caught fire, downing Axtell with conviction Friday, 68-52. The Wolves will lock up with No. 1 seed Greeley County High School in the 1A Division II state championship game at 6:15 p.m.
The Wolves’ Landon Grimmett showed out in the semifinal, as Lebo jumped out to a 23-point lead in the first half, 42-19. Grimmett amassed 19 points, including five 3-point buckets in the first two quarters. A confident Lebo team was nearly 70% from the field and 75% from 3-point land in the half.
Grimmett unloaded 33 on the Eagles, and Zach Oswald provided a solid performance, scoring 13 points.
