GREAT BEND — The Lady Wolves of Lebo High School dispatched Bucklin High School Friday night, 52-37, in the 1A Division II semifinals.

Lebo led the entire game and punched its ticket for today’s final against No. 1 ranked Hanover High School at 4 p.m. Sophomore Saige Hadley was unstoppable, logging 22 points — 4-for-8 from the arc — and nine rebounds, despite early foul trouble. Teammate Brooklyn Jones reached double figures with 11 points and contributed eight boards.

