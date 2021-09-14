Two hearings, one for a Hartford man and another for an Emporia man will be held at the Lyon County District Courthouse on Thursday and Friday.
Thomas Raymond Staggs, 59, of Hartford will appear before Judge Lee Fowler at 4 p.m. Thursday for a pretrial hearing. Staggs previously pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of animal cruelty. Staggs was charged on May 28 with 14 counts of animal cruelty. The state has recently increased the charges to include three additional counts. Staggs was arrested in May along with Rhonda Staggs, 56, of Hartford after deputies searched the home and found at least 17 wolfdogs in deplorable conditions.
On Friday, there will be a motion hearing for Devawn T Mitchell at 1:30 also before Judge Lee Fowler. Charges against Devawn T. Mitchell, 23, include one charge of murder in the first degree, or an alternative charge of murder in the second degree; unintentional but reckless; one charge of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; three counts of reckless driving; nine counts of ignoring stop sign and yield signs; three counts of ignoring basic speed rules and five counts of turn movements and required signals, according to court documents.
Mitchell led police on a high-speed chase through Emporia in March that ended when his vehicle struck a Ford F-150 driven by 64-year-old Steven Henry, according to court documents. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene. In July, Mitchell pleaded not guilty to all charges.
