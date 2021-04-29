The EHS boys tennis team played in a home tournament on Wednesday, leading their doubles team of Taylor Moorman and Brenden Kienholz to place fourth and the doubles team of Brock Guion and Dylan Davis to place 11th.
Although the placing for Guion and Davis was not as high as they wanted, overall the team was still satisfied with its performance.
“Unfortunately, after losing our first match in a tiebreaker, me and my partner were only able to get 11th place today,” Guion said. “Although we did not place as high as we wished, I felt that we played fairly well throughout our matches today.”
The team has been spending time during practices to improve their skill set so that they are prepared for matches.
“Our return to serves has been our goal, and we’re just trying to get more balls in play,” EHS head coach Matthew Irby said. “In doubles we try to be the first team to get to the net, be aggressive, and take chances, and I thought both teams did well with that tonight.”
Many players believe that confidence is a key component to success in tennis.
“Throughout the season, I can definitely say that I have been gaining confidence in the way that I play,” Guion said. “All of my shots are looking better and I credit that to my confidence going up.”
Along with having confidence while playing, keeping a high energy level is also crucial while playing the sport.
“[Guion] did really well tonight,” Irby said. “He was really aggressive, put a lot of balls away, and was moving really well I thought. In doubles, it’s really about your energy and he was really attacking the ball and being aggressive at the net.”
Returning serves is an important part of tennis, and without a good serve return, players will not have a chance to play.
“Brenden returned really well today,” Irby said. “His return of serve was probably the best I’ve seen.”
Kienholz agreed that his serve returns have been improving throughout this season. The athlete also has big goals for the remainder of the season.
“My returns this meet and last meet are better than they have been in the past,” Brenden Kienholz said. “Hopefully, we can play well on Saturday and place well in the league meet on Monday.”
The Spartans will return to action on Saturday, which was a meet that was rescheduled from last week.
