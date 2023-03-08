EHS girls sub-state champs

The Emporia High School girls basketball team with the sub-state championship trophy.

 Lindsey Herfkens/Special to The Gazette

The state basketball tournaments have arrived and the Emporia girls will begin their quest tonight.

The Lady Spartans (18-3) will be the No. 6 seed in the Class 5A Tournament and will face third-seeded Andover (20-2). Tip-off from White Auditorium is scheduled for 8 p.m.

