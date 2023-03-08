The state basketball tournaments have arrived and the Emporia girls will begin their quest tonight.
The Lady Spartans (18-3) will be the No. 6 seed in the Class 5A Tournament and will face third-seeded Andover (20-2). Tip-off from White Auditorium is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Head coach Carolyn Dorsey is excited for the girls to get this opportunity and doesn’t think the moment will be too big for them.
“This is just another game to them,” Dorsey said. “I don’t think they’re super uptight or nervous about it but I think they’re ready and I’m excited that they get to experience this. This is something you work for as a student-athlete and not a lot of kids get this opportunity.”
Andover will provide Emporia with some challenges, but Dorsey feels like her team has been tested and is ready for what’s in front of them.
“They’re talented and have some good players,” Dorsey said. “But I don’t think it’s anything that we haven’t seen all season and that’s not a disrespect to Andover. We’ve been tested and seen a lot of kids. I don’t feel like there’s been a night where there hasn’t been a DI or DII athlete on the floor. We have some pretty tough kids ourselves and they have a bigger purpose to play for right now.”
Dorsey noted that she feels the stretch of games they played at the end of February has been good for them and has helped the girls grow their games. Now, it just comes down to going out and playing their game.
“I think they’re ready,” Dorsey said. “If we can guard and play the way we’ve been playing, I don’t have any new words for them. They’re 18-3 for a reason. They just need to keep building and getting better every day, and that’s what they’ve been doing.”
