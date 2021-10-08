The local VFW Auxiliary received a visit from national and state leadership Friday afternoon.
National VFW Auxiliary president Jean Hamil, of Orlando, Fla., visited Emporia as part of a national tour of auxiliary posts.
Auxiliary members met Hamil at the All-Veterans Memorial Friday afternoon where Frank Lowery gave Hamil and other reps a history of the memorial — which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
Hamil, who has never been to this part of Kansas, said she was impressed with the memorial.
"It's a very moving tribute and it's almost hidden away here, but it's very nice and peaceful," she said. "It is a very moving tribute to our veterans and those who have passed."
Hamil is a Life Member of East Seminole County Auxiliary 10139, which she joined on the eligibility of her father, George W. Nunnery, a Korean War veteran, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1973.
Since being elected as the organization's national president, Hamil has visited 17 states so far and will have hit 27 states by Christmas.
Her next stop? Back home to Florida for a short rest.
"By the end of April I should have visited all 50," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.