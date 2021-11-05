Social Security checks stretch farther in Lyon County than almost anywhere else in the country.
That's the result of a new report which ranks every county across the U.S. The SmartAsset website considered several factors, primarily the size of Social Security income and local cost of living.
Lyon County placed 26th out of 3,007 U.S. counties. That's thanks to above-average annual income of $21,537 and a below-average annual cost of living of $18,305 per year.
Yet Lyon County is only the fourth-best county in Kansas for Social Security "mileage." The report puts Stanton, Thomas and Russell Counties higher.
Based on the report, the average monthly Social Security check in Lyon County is $1,795. SmartAsset says four out of ten older people rely completely on Social Security for retirement income.
