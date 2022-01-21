Washburn Rural hit 10 3-pointers and played stifling defense in a 58-32 rout of the Emporia High girls basketball team Friday night.
The Spartans were held to 26% (13 of 50) shooting from the floor and 23% (5 of 22) from long distance while the Junior Blues shot 44% (20 of 45) and 50% (10 of 20) from beyond the arc.
“Kudos to them. Boy, they had a plan for us and they were ready,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “Unfortunately, we should have been too and we usually play them better. We’re usually tougher. (Washburn Rural head coach Kevin Bordewick) is always commenting on our toughness and we didn’t look tough tonight. That’s frustrating.”
Washburn Rural had a height advantage that was noticeable when scanning the team rosters and strikingly prominent on the court, particularly whenever the Spartans (7-3) attacked the rim and often had their shots swatted away.
The Junior Blues (9-1) scored on their first possession just 20 seconds into the ball game, but Emporia responded 15 seconds later when Rebecca Snyder tied it up at 2-2 with a nice post move on the low block.
But then Washburn Rural hit five straight triples, including one with a handful of seconds left in the first period to go up 17-7 after eight minutes of play.
“They hit some shots early and I think it almost deflated our players pretty fast,” Dorsey said. “We’ve got to be more mentally tough than that. … We shouldn’t have handled it like that. I was a little frustrated because I couldn’t seem to get five kids out there that were fighting at the same time. When you’re going up against a team like that, you have to have that.”
The Junior Blues continued to hit shots while the Spartans continued to struggle. And aside from the obvious drawback of missed shots – namely, not scoring – Emporia was also unable to set up in its full-court press because as soon as Washburn Rural pulled down a rebound, it was off to the races in the other direction and the Spartan transition defense had a hard time keeping up.
“When we’re one-and-done on that end, we don’t get to set our D and they’re sprinting in transition, and they’re pretty good in transition,” Dorsey said. “They’re bigger and they just lob it over the top of us and we’re not ready.”
The paucity of opportunities to run the press was particularly disappointing because, when they did have the chance to do it, the Spartans were able to force turnovers or at least make the Junior Blues look uncomfortable.
“That’s cool for us to see because we’ve never been able to press them,” Dorsey said. “I thought we were able to pressure them at times, but unfortunately we could only do it about 10 possessions, so that’s where it hurt us.”
Defending in the half-court proved to be a challenge too, Dorsey said, because as soon as Washburn Rural would get the ball inside and collapse the Emporia defense, the ball would go right back out to shooter on the perimeter, who more often than not found herself wide open.
“We didn’t have a hand in their face and when you get that happening, they’re pretty darn good,” she said. “ … We weren’t very good on-ball defense.”
Gracie Gilpin paced the Spartans with 13 points while Snyder added 10. Going into the game, Dorsey had said she needed her 3-8 players to step up and score too, as they had been of late.
Unfortunately, the Junior Blues found ways to shut those players down.
“We weren’t shooting it sharp. Our third through eighth players were lacking a little bit tonight in terms of production, whether that was offensive rebounds, steals, it wasn’t always points,” she said. “Gracie and Rebecca scored and did okay. If we would have other people step up in that category or get us extra chances – I thought Allie Baker did, she stuck her nose in there a little bit, Avery (Gutierrez) tried to. But we just didn’t seem to have any way to get it done.”
Dorsey admitted to being a bit flummoxed after the game by the way her team struggled to stay in the game mentally because that’s not something she’s using to seeing from her players.
“They always want to do the right thing. They’re good kids, and I think they thought that it’d go better,” she said. “We didn’t handle adversity well, but what’s unique about that is, it’s not typical of our teams. … We weren’t mentally tough tonight and I can’t put my finger on it and it’s bothering me because we don’t typically look like that.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will be off until Thursday when they open play at the Glacier’s Edge tournament, which they will host on their home court.
Dorsey said that after losing five days of practice last week due to COVID-19 concerns as well as dealing with limited player availability, the longer break will be good for the team to catch their breath.
“Our kids thrive on order and structure and discipline, and it’s been pretty chaotic this past week and a half,” she said. “These three days of practice will be really important for us and hopefully give them some confidence and some routine going into Glacier’s Edge.”
Emporia will play Wichita South at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
WASHBURN RURAL 58, EMPORIA 32
Washburn Rural (9-1) – 17; 15; 10; 16; – 58
Emporia (7-3) – 7; 8; 4; 13; – 32
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Washburn Rural – Canfield 20, DeLeye 14, Krueger 10, Ingram 4, Lutz 3, Carlgren 3, Bagshaw 2, Schuler 2.
Emporia – Gilpin 13, Snyder 10, Baker 5, Shively 3, Kirmer 1.
