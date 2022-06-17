The MIAA recently announced its academic awards for the 2022 baseball season. Emporia State had a total of 12 student-athletes recognized for their work in the classroom at this time, highlighted by two MIAA Scholar-Athletes.
Blake Carroll and Sam Chaput earned MIAA Scholar-Athlete honors for their work on the field and in the classroom. A Scholar-Athlete is an individual that has a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution and earn All-MIAA honors for the 2022 baseball season. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Carroll was named Third-Team All-MIAA at utility player and has a 3.92 GPA in psychology. The Wichita, Kan. native hit .302 with a .364 on base percentage, nine doubles, six triples, five home runs, 42 runs and 32 RBI while starting all 52 games. He was ranked second in the MIAA with six triples this season and is second all-time at Emporia State with 15 career triples.
Chaput was a Third-Team All-MIAA selection in the outfield and has a 3.80 GPA in business administration. The Boisbrand, Quebec native started all 52 games last season and reached base in 49 of them. He hit .325 with 14 doubles, eight home runs, 42 runs. 29 RBI and was 12th in the MIAA with 14 stolen bases.
A total of 12 Hornets above the freshman level for Emporia State earned MIAA Academic Honor Roll honors. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Freshmen and other newcomers without two full terms of attendance will be announced after they have completed two semesters at Emporia State and those grades have been recorded.
