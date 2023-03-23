Dozens of community members gathered in the Little Theatre Thursday evening to share their thoughts on placemaking in Emporia.

Emporia was one of two communities recently chosen to participate in the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge, a program with the goal of increasing economic development and quality of life by creating enticing and needed spaces. The community vision session Thursday evening served as one of many meetings to gather input from community members on what types of spaces they would like to see in Emporia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.