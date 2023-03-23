Dozens of community members gathered in the Little Theatre Thursday evening to share their thoughts on placemaking in Emporia.
Emporia was one of two communities recently chosen to participate in the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge, a program with the goal of increasing economic development and quality of life by creating enticing and needed spaces. The community vision session Thursday evening served as one of many meetings to gather input from community members on what types of spaces they would like to see in Emporia.
Alex Holland and Libby Crimmings of Atlas Community Studios led the discussion, asking attendees questions about strengths, challenges and hopes for Emporia.
“The purpose of the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge is to look at several different areas that are important to economic and community development,” Holland said. “Everything from broadband accessibility and housing to arts and culture and tourism and workforce development, as well as our parks and recreation.”
Attendees expressed concerns about a lack of affordable housing or rental properties, especially for young families looking for a starter home or affordable apartment. Additionally, they added, childcare options and a lack of recreational spaces and activities for youth are taking many young families out of town to find cheaper alternatives and more opportunities.
Workforce development was also a concern, with some stating that many college students leave after attending Emporia State University or Flint Hills Technical College because they cannot find jobs within their degree field in the community.
Others expressed a desire for more retail and healthy food options, a greater focus and variety of arts and music, more family-friendly entertainment, options for nightlife, inclusivity of cultures and more.
Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Director and CEO Jeanine McKenna said the community visioning process developed from conversations with others in the Trusler Business Center, including the Regional Development Association and Visit Emporia. So far, organizers have spearheaded multiple listening sessions with local leaders and residents to gather input thanks to the help of Atlas Community Studios.
“I’ve been very pleased with the commonalities that have come out of the various meetings that we have had and I think they are all practical and very doable,” McKenna said. “There was nothing surprising that I’ve seen … I think it’s things that we have heard before.”
McKenna said success would be creating a space the whole community stands behind and gets excited about. However, to get there, more input is needed. A second public listening session is planned for 9 a.m. Friday at the Little Theatre inside the William Lindsay White Auditorium, located on the second floor. If you cannot attend a session, an online survey is available at www.rpa2023.com. A Spanish version of the survey will be available soon.
“It’s so important because a small group of people don’t know the answers and the more we hear from people the more communities there are and the more diverse of the people that take that survey, the better results we are going to get,” McKenna said.
