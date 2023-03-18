When family members are able to play high school sports together, it tends to lead to special memories for the families and the community that gets to watch them play.
That happened this year for Emporia High School senior Fred Jackson when his cousin, fellow senior Jalyn King, moved to Emporia from Texas in September.
Jackson was Emporia’s starting quarterback this football season but only played in three games due to an injury. King was able to play later in the season due to transfer rules. But once the two got on the field — or the court — together, they put on a show.
And for Jackson and King, their memories go way back.
The Jackson family actually has roots in Emporia. Fred’s father, Freddie, is from here. But Fred’s mom, Angelita, is from Texas which is where Fred spent the first six years of his life.
But God wanted Jackson to move his family back home.
“My husband stopped in the middle of the highway on the way to work one day and he said God told him you need to get your family and move home,” Angelita Jackson said. “He came home that night and told me, ‘You’re not going to like what I have to say but at the end of the school year, we’re going to move to Kansas because I feel like the Holy Spirit told me I need to move home to Emporia.’ I told him that I trust him and if that’s what would be best for our family, that’s where we needed to be.”
The Jackson family moved back to Emporia in May 2011, just as Fred was finishing up kindergarten. But the move meant Fred and Jalyn would not be able to grow up together. That separation was hard for the families. They would visit at least once a year and stay at the King household when they did. Saying goodbye each time was always difficult and Angelita Jackson said she told Marquita King, Jalyn’s mom, “you could always send Jalyn here and we would gladly take him in.”
Both families decided it was best for them to have their senior years together and King moved to Emporia in September.
“It’s been great,” King said. “We were always together as babies. Then they moved but being able to reunite and play my senior year with him has been really cool. We would talk about this when we were kids. The football season didn’t go as planned but we got a few games together and then we showed what we could do in the basketball season.”
“We would see him every year and we would always talk about [playing in high school together],” Jackson added. “It was always a joke that I would come down there. We never thought he would come up here but it was a blessing to our family once he did.”
It was a bit of a culture shock at first for King, who moved from Irving, Texas, a Dallas suburb. But the connection has been instant as soon as King was able to get onto the field. Jackson connected him with a lot of his friends and teammates, whom he now considers family.
“The chemistry has been great,” King said. “Everybody is really close and we’ve become more than a team. This is a big family and we always move together.”
Emporia won just one football game during the regular season but did win a playoff game, and Jackson returned for the regular season finale against Junction City. He threw two touchdowns, one to King for a 58-yard score. King also returned a punt 71 yards for a score and the cousins connected on a 53-yard reception.
“Even coming back for the Junction City game, you could see there was a connection like we’d been together our whole life,” Jackson said. “It’s been unique because we push each other. He gets in my face and I get in his face but it’s just to make us better.”
“It was great to have both of them,” Emporia head football coach Keaton Tuttle added. “Anytime you have guys who are related, they have a special connection that not everybody has and it was fun to watch them feed off each other and have success. It was definitely an honor of ours to be able to coach them and they’re going to be successful in whatever they choose to do.”
The cousins really got a chance to shine for the Spartans on the hardwood this winter. King stepped right into the starting lineup and was named to the All-Centennial League First Team and was also named the league’s Newcomer of the Year, while Jackson was an honorable mention.
“Having those guys has been monumental,” Emporia boys basketball head coach Lee Baldwin said. “They were our two hardest workers, our two toughest and most competitive. Getting two guys into your program that instill toughness and competitiveness which this program sorely needed has been invaluable to the success of this team. I think it will carry on here for years to come.”
Sports have always been a thing for Jackson and King growing up. And their siblings. Fred has six: older twin brothers Aidan and Zachary and younger siblings Katarra, LaRonn, Trenton, and Roxann. Jalyn has four: Jorden, Julian, Kiah, and Kalyssa. Jackson shared one of his memories from a visit to Texas years ago.
“It was a lot of sports growing up and then our siblings picking on each other,” Jackson said. “I remember one time I stayed in Texas and we were playing trampoline basketball and his little siblings were taking turns dunking on me.”
Jackson said he and King share a room, “which gets annoying sometimes.” He also said he and King have WWE matches with Jackson’s two younger brothers.
The future of the cousins is up in the air. King hopes to play baseball in the spring and play basketball in college. Jackson said he plans to attend the University of Kansas in the fall, but “hopes to do big things” in track this spring first.
But regardless of where they go from here, they will always be able to say they got to have their senior year of high school together. And those memories will last a lifetime.
“It’s been super cool,” Angelita Jackson said. “I just love the camaraderie they have and it feels like they weren’t apart for as long as they were. To see how they bring the best out of each other and the smiles on their faces when they’re together has been amazing.”
