ESU womens basketball
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Basketball fans that want to watch the Lady Hornets at home will need to be patient this season as Emporia State will spend the first six weeks of the season on the road. The good news is the Lady Hornets will play 12 of their final 20 games in the friendly confines of W.L. White Auditorium, where they have won nearly 90% of their games over the last quarter century.

Emporia State will open the year with an exhibition game at NCAA Division I Oklahoma on Thursday, Nov. 3 in Norman, Okla. It will be the 19th exhibition game against a Division I team since 2004 and 20th game overall against D-I teams in that time. Emporia State is 2-17 in their last 20 games against Division I teams with a 64-59 exhibition win against Kansas State in 2006 and a 68-64 win over Tulsa to open the 2010-11 regular season.

