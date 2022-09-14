Basketball fans that want to watch the Lady Hornets at home will need to be patient this season as Emporia State will spend the first six weeks of the season on the road. The good news is the Lady Hornets will play 12 of their final 20 games in the friendly confines of W.L. White Auditorium, where they have won nearly 90% of their games over the last quarter century.
Emporia State will open the year with an exhibition game at NCAA Division I Oklahoma on Thursday, Nov. 3 in Norman, Okla. It will be the 19th exhibition game against a Division I team since 2004 and 20th game overall against D-I teams in that time. Emporia State is 2-17 in their last 20 games against Division I teams with a 64-59 exhibition win against Kansas State in 2006 and a 68-64 win over Tulsa to open the 2010-11 regular season.
The regular season may not be much easier as Emporia State has seven games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year while 16 of their 28 games will be against teams with a winning record last season.
The Lady Hornets first four opponents combined to go 93-35 last year. The season will start on November 11 with the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Searcy, Ark. with Emporia State playing the host Harding. The Bisons were 19-10 a year ago with a 10-2 record in Rhodes-Reaves Field House. The second game of the Challenge will pit the Lady Hornets up against Henderson State. The Reddies went 19-11 last season.
A trip to Springfield, Mo. will be next as Emporia State takes on Drury on Nov. 19. The Panthers were 32-5 last season and won the GLVC regular season and tournament championships. They have won 24 straight games and 82 of their last 83 games in the O'Reilly Family Events Center since the Lady Hornets defeated them 74-59 on Nov. 26, 2016.
Emporia State will spend Thanksgiving in Southern Colorado as they take part in the CSU-Pueblo Thanksgiving Classic. The Lady Hornets will open the classic against the host Thunderwolves on Nov. 25 in Pueblo, Colo. CSU-Pueblo was 23-9 a year ago with a 13-2 record in Massari Arena as they advanced to the NCAA South Central Regional. Emporia State will wrap up their stay in the Rocky Mountain State against Colorado Christian on Nov. 26.
MIAA play will get underway on Dec. 3 as Emporia State goes to Topeka to take on Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle. It will be the first time the Lady Hornets and Ichabods have met in a conference opener since the 1988-89 season when they were both members of the Central States Intercollegiate Conference (CSIC).
Emporia State will wrap up their season opening road trip in Oklahoma. The Lady Hornets will play at Rogers State on Dec. 8 and at Northeastern State on Dec. 11.
The home opener will be on the evening of Dec. 17 against Northwest Missouri following Emporia State Commencement in White Auditorium. The Lady Hornets will play host to Missouri Western in a rare Monday afternoon contest on Dec. 19. The 1:30 p.m. tip will allow both teams to begin their NCAA Division II Life in the Balance break that starts on Dec. 20.
Emporia State will return from break to play their final non-conference game on Dec. 29 against Bethel in White Auditorium. After the brief three game home stand it's back on the road when MIAA resumes on New Year's Eve as the Lady Hornets travel to Wichita to take on Newman before going to Edmond, Okla. on Jan. 2 for a contest with Central Oklahoma.
Six of the next eight games will be at home starting with Lincoln on Jan. 5 and Central Missouri on Jan. 7. A trip to Pittsburg State on Jan. 12 and Missouri Southern on Jan. 14 break up the home stand.
Due to the Flint Hills and Lyon County League tournaments the Lady Hornets will play a Wednesday-Sunday schedule over the final two weeks of January. Emporia State will play host to Neb.-Kearney on Jan. 18 before taking on Fort Hays State in the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor game on Jan. 22.
The second round of MIAA play begins on Jan. 25 when Northeastern State comes to White Auditorium. Rogers State will be the final opponent in January as they make their trip to Emporia on Jan. 29.
February starts with a trip to Northwest Missouri on Feb. 2 and Missouri Western on Feb. 4. The Lady Hornets will have a full week off until they play host to Newman on Feb. 11 in White Auditorium.
The last road trip of the regular season has Emporia State traveling to Warrensburg, Mo to take on Central Missouri on Feb. 16 followed by a trip to Jefferson City on Feb. 18 to play Lincoln.
The regular season will wrap up in White Auditorium with the Lady Hornets playing Pittsburg State on Feb. 23 before a Senior Day Turnpike Tussle with Washburn on Feb. 25.
The MIAA Tournament returns to Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium and will feature ten teams playing from March 1-5.
The NCAA Division II Regional Tournaments are scheduled for March 10-11 with the regional title games set for March 13 on campus sites. The Elite Eight will be played at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Mo., the site of the Lady Hornets 2010 National Championship run. The National Quarterfinals are set for March 20 with the Semifinals on March 22. This year the Division II National Championship game will be played on April 1 in American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as a part of the Division I Women's Final Four.
The Lady Hornets return three starters from last year's team that went 15-14. It was the 26th consecutive winning season for Emporia State, the longest active streak among women's basketball programs in the MIAA. The Lady Hornets have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 22 of those 26 seasons with six Elite Eights, four trips to the Final Four, two championship game appearances and the 2010 National Championship.
