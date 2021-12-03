A record-warm December day sometimes includes a price to pay. Chase County could face that price Friday.
The National Weather Service advises Chase and Greenwood Counties have a “very high grassland danger” for several hours during the afternoon. So do areas to the south and west. Lyon County is not included in the advisory.
It comes one day after Emporia had a record high temperature of 79 degrees. That not only was the warmest December 2 on record. It was the warmest December day of this century. The old record was 74 in 2001.
Wind gusts reaching 20 miles per hour will increase Friday's outdoor fire risk. The high is forecast at 68, which is below the December 3 record of 72.
The weekend should be cooler, with highs of 55 Saturday and 62 Sunday.
The latest seven-day forecast for Emporia removes any chance for rain or snow Tuesday night. But a light wintry mix is possible in Topeka.
If you really like snow, head for Hawaii. A blizzard warning is in effect for the highest elevations of the Big Island through Monday.
