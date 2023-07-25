What started as a hobby for a couple of reptile enthusiasts, has evolved into a full-blown rescue operation.
“This started about three-and-a-half years ago,” said Sheinja Brooks. “We got a pair of bearded dragons from somebody and they passed our names along to somebody.”
Brooks, along with Josiah McDougal, founded Dragon Country Reptile Rescue Inc. Last year, the organization became a 501(c) nonprofit. The rescue’s mission is to educate, rehabilitate and love on abandoned, unwanted and injured pets, as well as to find new homes for those under their care.
“We have taken in everything from bearded dragons to water dragons, iguanas, chameleons,” she said.
They also have Pacman frogs, tortoises, turtles, komodo dragons, a number of snakes and much more.
“We really are just a couple of reptile lovers that have evolved into rescuing,” Brooks added. “We’ve had more than 50 adoptions. Everything we do is out of pocket.”
Already knowledgeable about reptiles and amphibians, the couple had to learn a lot more about what it takes to operate a rescue — as well as how to adequately get care for them in emergent situations.
“Dr. [Richard] Mendoza at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital does see reptiles ... but for very basic things,” Brooks explained. “If it’s anything more than a very basic respiratory issue or a very basic checkup, they can’t see them here.”
Brooks and McDougal make a lot of trips to Topeka, Wichita or Manhattan to see herp veterinarians. Those are veterinarians that have the specialized knowledge needed to make sure intakes with more severe conditions, such as shell rot or metabolic bone disease, get the care they need. Other common ailments can be lack of calcium or UVB rays, which is important for a body to produce vitamin D.
“Unfortunately, a lot of pet stores don’t provide the information you need,” Brooks said. “We actually in the reptile community call those premade kits that they sell, we call them ‘death kits.’”
Brooks and McDougal said many pet stores also don’t always educate their customers on just how big their pets will get — or even how long they can live. One example is the sulcata tortoise, which are sold in some pet stores as babies. While they start out small at about six - eight inches long at a year old, the tortoises have a growth rate between 1.25 - 2.1 inches per year. It takes a sulcata tortoise 15 - 20 years to grow up to the full length of 25 - 32 inches.
Brooks, who has a sulcata named Po that she and McDougal routinely bring out into the community for socialization, called them “generational pets.”
“People think they’re going to stay tiny,” she said. “I’ve been out with Po before and people will say, ‘Oh, I love sulcatas. They’re the cutest little tortoise.’ I pick up Po say, ‘This is a four-year-old sulcata. Do you understand that they are going to live 150 years and going to get four - six times this size? They’re going to be over 100 pounds.’ Be prepared. Don’t just go in and buy something.”
Brooks and McDougal spend a lot of time handling their rescues to make sure they are adoptable. Snakes are “neck trained,” meaning they won’t wrap around a person’s neck. It’s a misconception, Brooks said, that reptiles and amphibians don’t like attention.
“They absolutely do,” she said. “They respond well to rewards. They do have personalities.”
Dragon Country Reptile Rescue Inc. performs a lot of outreach in the Emporia community. You can follow the rescue @dragoncountryrescue on Facebook to see where they will be heading next. Those interested in making donations to help offset operational costs of the rescue can do so by visiting them on Facebook.
