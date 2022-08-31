Don’t blame this one on BNSF. Or even a rival of Thomas the Tank Engine.
The Emporia Sertoma Club ended its Miniature Train season a few days early. The rides won’t be back until next year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Don’t blame this one on BNSF. Or even a rival of Thomas the Tank Engine.
The Emporia Sertoma Club ended its Miniature Train season a few days early. The rides won’t be back until next year.
“Something broke on the train engine this weekend and it stopped running,” a Facebook post by the club said Monday.
But the Sertoma Club promised a train schedule from June through August on Facebook. August is over as of Wednesday night.
“Our trusty mechanics are working on the problem,” the club promised online.
A voice-mail message left with the club Wednesday was not returned.
The miniature train ran through Soden's Grove Park this summer on Wednesday. Saturday and Sunday evenings, as well as Thursday mornings.
The train began rolling in 1958. The Sertoma Club has operated it as a fundraiser since 2001, except when service was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.