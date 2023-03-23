The Emporia High School baseball team lost both games of its Opening Day doubleheader against Ottawa at Soden’s Grove on Thursday.
The second game was the much closer contest, with Emporia falling 3-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School baseball team lost both games of its Opening Day doubleheader against Ottawa at Soden’s Grove on Thursday.
The second game was the much closer contest, with Emporia falling 3-2.
“I’m not into moral victories, but I told those guys after that second game I would be okay if we lost 18 games like that one,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “We gave ourselves a chance at the end and it was competitive from the first pitch to the last pitch, and I think that’s how you get better.”
The Spartans struck first in the bottom of the second when Drew Hess recorded a two-out single, advanced to second when Jalyn King was hit by a pitch and scored on a Jaxon Dial single to right.
The Cyclones would respond with all three of their runs in the top of the third, but that would be all Spartan starter Owen Ruge would allow. He tossed a complete game and allowed just one walk on six hits while striking out six. He threw 95 pitches.
“I thought he was great on the mound,” Markowitz said. “His pace was great and he controlled three pitches. I think one thing all of our pitchers need to clean up is we let the leadoff guy get on base quite a bit tonight between both games. But if he can pitch like that the rest of the year, he’s going to give us a chance to win.”
Emporia added its other run in the bottom of the third on a Chase Harrington RBI single that drove in Max Rusco.
Emporia lost the first game 14-3 in five innings. Both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning. Aiden Skiles led off for Emporia with a walk, stole second and scored on an error. Ruge singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on an error.
Ottawa scored two more runs in the third and the game was close until the Cyclones put up eight runs in the top of the fourth to make it a 12-2 game. Emporia answered with one in the bottom half. King reached on a fielder’s choice, went to third on a Dial single and scored on an error.
Ottawa scored two more runs in the top of the fifth.
Seeing how the guys bounced back from the first game to the second game on the first night of the season pleased Markowitz, especially with what is a young team. He credited his seniors for the turnaround.
“Our five seniors are great,” Markowitz said. “They bounce back from things and I think that’s something they’re trying to push along to our younger guys is how to bounce back and not let it ruin your day. I think our older guys are doing a great job of helping these guys out.”
Emporia will be back in action next Friday, March 31 when it hosts Hayden beginning at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.