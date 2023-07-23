“At Pioneer Bluffs, we call them cowhands,” Pioneer Bluffs board president Nancy Mattke said, “to recognize everyone involved in this important work.”
“The National Day of the Cowboy is dedicated to preserving America’s cowboy culture and pioneer heritage,” she said. “The cowhand is essential to a ranch, especially in the Flint Hills where there are more cattle than people.”
Each year, Pioneer Bluffs honors cowhands of yesterday and today on the Day of the Cowboy. Saturday’s celebration featured an old-fashioned homemade ice cream social and cowboy and Flint Hills music with both Jeff Davidson and Annie Wilson. A unique and popular addition was the large model train exhibit by the Chisholm Trail division of the National Model Railroad Association.
The era of the cowboy began after the Civil War deep in the heart of Texas. As the country expanded, demand for beef in northern territories and states increased. Cowboys drove 27 million head of cattle from the 1850s through the 1910s from Texas to the railheads in Kansas for shipments to stockyards in the east and south, according to Wikipedia. A single herd of cattle on a long drive numbered about 3,000 head, with a crew of at least ten cowboys and three horses per cowboy.
Working in shifts to tend the cattle, herd them in the proper direction, and stand watch at night, the crew was always busy. The cook, who drove the chuck wagon, was a highly respected member of the crew. Not only was he in charge of food, he also was in charge of medical supplies and had a working knowledge of practical frontier medicine.
Amid the backdrop of the dusty trails and stunning vistas of the Great Plains, the mythological image of the American cowboy and cowgirl emerged. The life of a cowhand required a particular ability to live in a frontier world, and required respect, loyalty, and hard work.
Guests relaxed on the verdant lawn behind the iconic Pioneer Bluffs barn, leisurely enjoying homemade ice cream and quiet conversation on an unusually temperate July afternoon. They were treated to an entertaining mix of history and music provided by cowboy singer and songwriter Jeff Davidson.
“I grew up in Tonovay, Kansas,” Davidson explained. “It was a railroad siding and grew into a town. Some of its streets are out in my brome field now. Legend has it that hay was stacked high and wide at the siding. Thus came the name Tonovay — or ‘ton of hay.’”
Davidson entertained the crowd with the history of the ‘Horse-car Interurban’ that ran from Cottonwood Falls to Strong City, one of the first inter-town street railways in Kansas. The horse-drawn trolley ran between the two towns for over 30 years. In 1870, the Atchison & Topeka Railroad pushed into the area. There was speculation as to which side of the Cottonwood River rail lines would extend. Ultimately, new rails were laid north of the river. Cottonwood Falls, on the south side, lost out. Cottonwood Station, just a mile-and-a-half north, grew rapidly thanks to the railroad, developing into the town we now know as Strong City. “The Trolley Song,” originally sung by Judy Garland in the movie “Meet Me in St. Louis” was given a special rendition by Davidson to the delight of listeners.
Joseph McCoy’s cattle shipping facility opened in Abilene by 1867, becoming a center of cattle shipping. The route from Texas to Abilene became known as the Chisholm Trail, named for Jesse Chisholm, who marked out the route. Later, other trails forked off to different railheads, including Dodge City and Wichita. By 1877, the largest of the cattle-shipping boom towns, Dodge City, shipped out 500,000 head of cattle.
By 6:30 Saturday evening, a storm was moving straight toward Pioneer Bluffs. The crowd calmly moved indoors to enjoy the music of Annie Wilson, Flint Hills Balladeer, in the airy, historic barn loft. The rain arrived just as Wilson began her set, with the rumble of a freight train in the background. Wilson and her Tallgrass Express String Band are recording thirty new songs for a double album, due out this year.
Mattke thanked attendees for being flexible, noting that “we won’t turn down the rain.”
National Day of the Cowboy was founded in 2005 to honor and recognize the contributions of cowboys and cowgirls, celebrating this stoic, hardworking symbol of the American West. It is celebrated each year on the fourth Saturday in July. Learn more about this holiday at nationaldayofthecowboy.com.
The Pioneer Bluffs grounds are free and open during daylight hours. The Nature Trail meanders through a wooded area along Crocker Creek, offering a natural space for hiking, exploring, bird-watching, photography, and reflection. QR codes around the property provide a self-guided tour, with information on the area’s cultural heritage and history. Upcoming Pioneer Bluffs events include the Anderson Story and Patton/Johnson Story Prairie Talks on Aug. 19, the music of Patsy Cline performed by the Kim Coslett band on Sept. 23, and the Pioneer Bluffs Fall Round-Up on Oct. 14.
To learn more about Pioneer Bluffs, visit them online at pioneerbluffs.com, contact them by telephone at 620-753-3384, email them at info@pioneerbluffs.org, or find them on Facebook.
“The cowhand is essential to a ranch, especially in the Flint Hills where there are more cattle than people.” Nancy Mattke Pioneer Bluffs Board of Directors president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.