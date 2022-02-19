It’s a bridge that’s turning 57 this year. And at least one reader thinks a bridge along Interstate 35 in Emporia is showing dangerous signs of aging.
“Has anyone taken a serious look at the concrete supports under Prairie Street where it crosses I-35?” a reader wrote The Gazette. “It seems like every time I pass it, there’s more rebar exposed and more concrete crumbled off.”
“I’ve had conversations with KDOT on that bridge,” Emporia City Engineer Jim Ubert said Friday. “It’s been pointed out to them.”
An area engineer with the Kansas Department of Transportation confirmed Friday afternoon that the bridge looks a bit bad.
“One of the columns supporting the bridge has some small concrete that has exposed the column-reinforcing steel for a relatively small area,” Steve Baalman said from Topeka.
In fact, the bridge for vehicles is KDOT property, Ubert added. A separate pedestrian bridge there is city-owned.
Under federal law, every bridge in the U.S. must be inspected every two years. Ubert said the I-35 bridge at Prairie Street was reviewed last year.
“That has been identified as something to work on as we get a chance,” Baalman said after reviewing inspection reports. “But it’s not identified as any kind of a significant problem for the structural capacity of the bridge.”
He added the substructure of the bridge “rated pretty decent for its age — a seven out of 10. That’s pretty good.”
A rating of four or lower would spark more concern, Baalman said.
“The design life of the majority of Kansas bridges is 50 years,” a KDOT fact sheet from July 2021 said. About half of all state-owned bridges, or more than 2,400, are older than that.
Money to fix weak bridges could be coming from the American Infrastructure Act. A White House news release last August said 1,321 bridges across Kansas are in “poor condition.”
Ubert mentioned a different bridge that is currently on the KDOT drawing board: the I-35 bridge over Lincoln Street, which KDOT also owns.
“It’s in the design phase,” Ubert said. But he doesn’t know when construction will begin on it. The state did a survey of the area in July 2020.
But the bottom-line question for our reader is simple: is the Prairie Street bridge safe?
“Oh yeah,” Baalman answered. “If it was a safety issue, a durability issue, we would have addressed it by now.”
“It’s not reassuring,” the reader wrote, “especially with that recent bridge collapse in Pennsylvania.”
That incident in Pittsburgh Friday, Jan. 28, injured 10 people. That bridge was 50 years old. A preliminary assessment by the National Transportation Safety Board blames that on an unknown structural failure.
Ask the Emporia city engineer about Prairie Street, and he chooses his words carefully.
“That’s a very generic word,” Ubert replied about the bridge being safe.
“We’re not in tune with any immediate danger that was presented form our consultant that did the bridge inspection,” Ubert added.
“We need to get to it eventually and repair it,” Baalman admitted. “But I’ve got 400 bridges in my area alone, a lot of them a lot worse than this structure.”
