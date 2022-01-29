ESB Financial is pleased to announce the retirement of Jim Wayman and welcomes Michael Black as the incoming president and CEO. The community is invited to a celebration from 2 - 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at ESB Financial, 801 Merchant St.
Throughout the years, ESB has maintained the belief expressed by Wayman’s great-grandfather, Will Wayman, in the individuality and the personal spirit expressed in a locally-owned institution. Team ESB and members of the Board of Directors are active in the Flint Hills community. ESB continues to be invested in their communities’ growth and better help clients achieve their dreams with strong fiscal decisions.
“Being involved keeps us in touch with local needs and carries out our home-owned philosophy,” Wayman said.
The Wayman family history in banking goes back 135 years. Will Wayman, Jim Wayman’s great- grandfather, was a rancher in Lyon County when he was encouraged by his friends to start a bank that could provide financing to local farmers and ranchers in the area. He founded a bank in Admire in 1887, founded a second bank in Allen in 1892, and then, in 1901, Emporia State Bank was born.
“Most of us at ESB know about the story of Will Wayman. But not many really know that my mother was also born into a banking family,” Jim Wayman said. “When she was growing up, her father (Earl James, my grandfather) ran banks in Clements and Cedar Point, Kansas. When my mother came to Emporia to attend college at Kansas State Teachers College, she started working at Emporia State Bank. My mom and my dad met while he was home on leave prior to being deployed to Europe at the start of World War II. When my father’s dad (Harry Wayman) died in the 1950’s, my mother’s dad (Earl James) came to Emporia State Bank to work. We became an even tighter family operation then.”
Since the age of 14, Wayman began his banking career at ESB when his dad saw an opportunity for him to get involved. Wayman started transferring loan documents from paper ledgers to the first bank computer. Going forward, Wayman spent time on the teller line and in the credit and operation departments.
After his college graduation, he began working at Emporia State Bank full time. Since then, he has worked in most areas of the bank. He is one of those people you could call a jack of all trades.
“For me, banking was pretty much a natural progression,” Wayman said. “I grew up in the family business and for those of you who have grown up in a family environment, you know that it is integrated in our everyday lives. From a young age, I knew that working in the family business was something that I wanted to do. I never seriously considered anything else.”
Throughout his career, Wayman stated several instances that stood out to him as memorable moments. Between Y2K, 9/11, the collapse of the housing bubble in 2007-2009 and now the pandemic for the past two years, Wayman experienced many changes throughout his career. He mentioned that among those life changing events, the one that stood out the most was seeing development take place in Emporia and in Manhattan in the recent years.
“ESB has played a big role in that development,” Wayman said. “Since 2009, we originated over $1 billion in loans to start and expand businesses as well as help clients buy homes and cars. That total represents over 8,500 individual loans and puts ESB as a major resource for our region. In a big way, we are carrying out the vision of Will Wayman when he started banks in Admire, Allen and Emporia from 135 years ago…to help local people get the financing that they need.”
Another highlight of Wayman’s tenure at ESB has been watching Emporia become a bucket list stop for top cyclists and disc golfers.
“As I think back on my career at ESB, we have been in the midst of turbulent and good times and have become a stable, positive influence for our clients in the Flint Hills,” Wayman said. “We have been able to create a positive impact because of our involvement in our communities. Our success is based on our client’s success, which aligns with our vision to help every client achieve their dreams.”
When asked, what he will miss most during retirement, Wayman stated the personal relationships he has built with Team ESB and the clients he has served.
“I am constantly learning new things all the time in my role at the bank…business issues evolve…the needs of our clients evolve…our products evolve…business risks evolve…technology evolves,” Wayman said. “All these changes create challenges in how we need to adjust our processes and protocols. That changing landscape and the need to keep on learning never ends and I can see that it is good to get a new perspective in our leadership team to continually work on these issues and make improvements in our business processes and strategies so we can always be relevant for our clients and for our communities. I am confident in Team ESB and know they will make it happen!”
As ESB looks to the future, Wayman will continue his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Karen Sommers, Wayman’s sister, will also continue to serve on the board as well. The ownership of the bank will remain family-owned and the Wayman family will still be actively involved with the bank and the communities in the Flint Hills.
“We have been working on this leadership transition for the past five years to make it work as smoothly as possible,” Wayman said. “We have a great team who has been in leadership at ESB for a while. Lead by Michael Black, Team ESB is motivated to serve our clients in the Emporia and Manhattan region as we have done for the past 135 years.”
Wayman is confident innovated ideas will continue being implemented in the future. The leadership team has a vision for ESB Financial to continue its role as a community bank and serve the needs of Kansans in the Flint Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.