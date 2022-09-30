It was all Manhattan as one of the top teams in the state came into Emporia and spoiled homecoming, coming away with a 58-7 victory on Friday night.
The Indians made an immediate statement that would set the tone for the night, forcing a three-and-out on Emporia’s first possession and returning the ensuing punt 72-yards for a touchdown.
Manhattan would force three more Emporia punts and score three more touchdowns in the opening quarter and find the endzone three more times in the second quarter, capped by a 71-yard touchdown run by Deandre Aukland, to take a 51-0 lead into the half. The Emporia offense was not able to get anything going, punting six times and throwing an interception in the first half.
“The message was pretty simple. We have two options. We could mail it in now and call it quits or we can continue to fight and get back in this thing,” head coach Keaton Tuttle said. “That’s a very good Manhattan team, no discrediting that at all. But I also firmly don’t believe they’re 51 points better than us. I think at times we did some good things. In the first couple of drives, they didn’t stop us. We did it to ourselves and when you put your defense in tough situations offensively, that happens. They have an easy touchdown on special teams early on and when you have a young team, it just kind of snowballs from there. That’s one thing we’re trying to break.”
The running clock was in effect for the entire second half. Manhattan scored one more time in the third quarter and the Spartans were able to make a play on defense when Parker Leeds came away with an interception near the end of the quarter.
Emporia was able to get on the board in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard pass from Sheldon Stewart to Cooper Rech with 1:06 remaining. Before Manhattan took a knee to end the game.
“Cooper has been a great addition for us,” Tuttle said. “He and Sheldon have a really nice camaraderie and understand each other. Cooper plays hard all the time. He’s one of those kids you like having around. He’s athletic, fast, plays hard, and is a great kid.”
Manhattan was a big task for Emporia as one of the top 6A teams in the state. For Tuttle, it’s about getting his younger players to understand what it takes to win games.
“We need to get back into the understanding of how winning is done because we have a lot of young guys that aren’t used to that,” Tuttle said. “Once we do that, we’re going to see some big changes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.