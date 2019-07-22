PITTSBURG — Beau Baumgardner continues to be a valuable piece for the Emporia Post 5 AAA Legion baseball team.
In Monday’s Zone Championship Game against Pittsburg, Baumgardner delivered with the bases loaded in the bottom of seventh inning with his fourth hit of the contest — a bases-clearing double — that gave Emporia a 5-4 victory and a berth into next week’s Kansas American Legion AA/AAA State Tournament in Hays.
“It was huge,” Post 5 head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “It’s good to see (Beau) him back out there and being successful. Our guys were a little tight at the plate throughout the game. I thought (Pittsburg’s Ethan Goff) did a good job of keeping us off-balance. We had some innings where we should’ve scored some guys. We stranded some runners and it was big to see us find a gap out there and score all three.
“I don’t think there’s a much more fun way to win a game than seeing your guys dog pile and have a great time out there. It was pretty cool to see.”
Sawyer Slayden scored Emporia’s first run in the second on an error. Pittsburg responded with two in the third — an RBI single by Jake Beckmann and a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Kubler.
Baumgardner knotted things at two in the fifth as he had his third hit of the game and scored on an error.
Pittsburg regained the lead in the seventh off Post 5 starter Riley Wagner with a fielder’s choice by Kubler and a Clay Saporito RBI single.
“They played small ball against (Wagner),” Markowitz said. “I thought we handled it well. We got outs when Riley would allow them to put the ball in play. He did what he’s done all summer. It’s just another instance where our guys are picking each other up and they wanted to win the game for each other.”
Cade Kohlmeier was hit by a pitch to lead off the home half of the seventh, which was followed by a walk by John Miller after he was down in the count.
“That at-bat released the pressure off our guys,” Markowitz said of Miller’s at-bat.
Hayden Baumwart put down a bunt to load the bases, setting up Baumgardner’s opportunity for the walk-off hit.
Baumgardner went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Wagner pitched a complete game, allowing four runs on eight hits.
Emporia joins Hays as the first two teams to clinch spots in the state tournament. The two teams will be a part of the AAA side, along with the Zone 1 runner-up — Great Bend — and the winner of Zone 3. The Zone 3 Tournament is set to begin Tuesday and is hosted by Ottawa. Iola is the first AA team to qualify for the state tournament. A state schedule will be released once all zone tournament have completed.
The Kansas American Legion AA/AAA State Tournament will be hosted by Hays and will be played July 31-Aug. 4 at Larks Park.
“They just want to keep playing,” Markowitz said. “They have a lot of fun playing baseball and being around each other. They play the right way. They play for the name that’s in front of their jersey. It’s all about us as a whole and our guys believing in each other.”
