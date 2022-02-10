Some cold fronts bring rain. Others bring snow. Yet even the driest cold front can affect people's plans.
The National Weather Service believes a dry front early Friday could be dangerous. So it's advising “fire danger” conditions could return to the Emporia area. The area had similar advisories Tuesday and Wednesday.
The front will shift winds to the northwest, with gusts as high as 27 miles per hour in Emporia. The relative humidity could be as low as 29%.
But the NWS office in Topeka noted Thursday that clouds with the front could change the fiery thinking, “possibly limiting overall mixing.”
Emporia had its second mild day in a row Wednesday, with a high of 61 degrees. But the weekend should be chillier thanks to that cold front, with a Thursday forecast high of 56 dropping to 38 Saturday and 48 Sunday.
The weather service added a 50% chance of rain to the extended forecast, but not until next Wednesday.
