EDMOND, OKLA. – Tray Buchanan’s game-high 29 points weren’t enough as Central Oklahoma beat the Emporia State men’s basketball team 91-67 on Saturday.
The defeat was the largest of the season for the Hornets (7-3, 2-2 MIAA), who have now lost two of their last three games.
While Buchanan – who entered the game as Division II’s leading scorer – put up another eye-popping performance, he was the only Emporia State player in double figures. Jumah’Ri Turner scored nine and Mayuom Buom had six as the Hornets shot just 36.9% (24 of 65) for the game and were outrebounded 37-27.
The Bronchos (7-2, 3-1 MIAA) were led by Isaiah Wade with 25, Jaden Wells with 21, Cam Givens with 14 and Callen Haydon with 10. They shot 60.4% (32 of 53) in the game.
Emporia State jumped out to an early 10-4 lead and the two teams traded leads throughout the game’s first 10 minutes. By halftime, Central Oklahoma pulled out to a 40-31 advantage, and in the second half hit six threes and shot 63% (32 of 53) from the floor in the second half to pull away.
The Hornets will have the week off before returning home to host Northeastern State at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday. The RiverHawks (6-3, 1-2 MIAA) are coming off a 59-42 win over Pittsburg State.
