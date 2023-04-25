The Emporia High School girls divers were at the Topeka West Invite on Tuesday, and both finished in the top five.
Allisyn Weiss finished second with a score of 230.95 and Jacey Stutler took fifth with a score of 207.50.
Head coach Barb Clark said Weiss is working on a dive that she’s going to need once postseason competition begins.
“This was a longer meet with a lot of divers, so we were trying to keep her composed in between dives and I think we did a pretty good job with that,” Clark said. “We were working on some dives [on Monday] and we brought back the forward double, which she doesn’t like but we’re going to need it for league and state.”
It was kind of the same story with Stutler as both Emporia divers gear up for state in a few weeks.
“With Jacey, we threw a dive that she didn’t want to do, but I felt like she needed to,” Clark said. “This is the state board and we’re trying to break her thing about not wanting to do it. It has a higher difficulty and I just need to push her to have more confidence in her diving.”
Emporia will have its swim and dive senior day on Thursday, April 27.
