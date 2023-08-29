366969757_1575895086153118_1780425098555127771_n.jpg
Courtesy graphic

Spanish speakers in Emporia will soon have a new opportunity to build their leadership skills at the inaugural Hispanic Leadership Conference, set for Sept. 30.

The free conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at Emporia High School and offer breakfast and lunch, sessions on leadership, emotional intelligence, financial literacy and being Hispanic in the political world. The day will end with a keynote speech from the Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director for the City of McPherson, Daniela Lujano-Rivas.

