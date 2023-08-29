Spanish speakers in Emporia will soon have a new opportunity to build their leadership skills at the inaugural Hispanic Leadership Conference, set for Sept. 30.
The free conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at Emporia High School and offer breakfast and lunch, sessions on leadership, emotional intelligence, financial literacy and being Hispanic in the political world. The day will end with a keynote speech from the Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director for the City of McPherson, Daniela Lujano-Rivas.
Organizer Emily Velazquez said the conference was made possible by an equity grant through the United Way of the Flint Hills, with the help of her sister and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow.
According to Velazquez, holding a free conference in Spanish will give many Hispanic Emporians a chance to attend a leadership conference for the first time. After the four sessions, attendees will get a chance to hear from a Hispanic community leader on her own experiences.
“I actually came across her when she spoke at an event in Emporia and I got her contact information and I thought she would be a great person to be the keynote speaker,” Velazquez said of Lujano-Rivas. “She has all this leadership experience and she speaks Spanish and will be able to relate with the people attending the conference and give them good advice or give a good speech that will empower them to do better in the community or just inspire them.”
Velazquez said her overall goal is to give the Hispanic community an opportunity to experience a leadership conference, which many have never had the opportunity to do. By hosting the conference in Spanish, Velazquez hopes to reach an often-overlooked community.
“Conferences are really educational and are a great opportunity to grow as a person,” she said. “I just want to give them the opportunity to attend one and also learn about leadership and about resources that there are in the community for them to grow in their personal and professional life.”
