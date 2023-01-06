The Emporia High School girls basketball team entered Friday night as the underdog for the first time this season.
But it didn’t matter in the end as the Lady Spartans outplayed one of the top teams in 6A, Topeka High School, in a 51-40 win in Topeka.
“We had a little pep in our step and we were attacking them early,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We talked about being patient but staying on the attack. I think that was our strength early and we kind of fell apart there late when we were being patient but not attacking. I thought we did a really nice job early on. They were moving the ball, getting into the paint and the shots were falling and when you play the game correctly, the basket seems to get bigger and bigger.”
Emporia set the tone early as Alexa Shively and Lexsey DeWitt scored to give the Lady Spartans an early 5-0 lead. Topeka responded with a three-pointer, but Emporia would go on a 10-0 run to extend its lead to 15-3. Emeil Bennett converted a pair of three-pointers and Addie Kirmer added a pair of field goals.
Emporia led 20-8 after the first quarter and 30-17 at the half. Rebecca Snyder would get on the board during the second quarter, as she scored four of Emporia’s 10 points, all coming from the free throw line.
The Lady Spartans extended their lead to 20 on a bucket from DeWitt to make it a 37-17 game and Emporia would lead 43-28 at the end of the quarter. But Topeka High began to chip away in the fourth, going on a 10-2 run after a Bennett free throw to make it a six-point game.
But Emporia was able to seal the win on a key bucket from Shively and a pair of free throws from DeWitt. Dorsey was proud of them for hanging on.
“We were talking about hanging on and just getting it to that under two-minute mark and then be tough to hit free throws and get a stop there,” Dorsey said. “There's not a better feeling when you're watching that clock go down knowing this game is ours, and to have those girls feel that experience, I'm so proud of them.”
DeWitt scored 14 points to lead the Lady Spartans, while Bennett added 13 points, with 12 coming on three-pointers. Dorsey was happy to see some other girls step up offensively in a big way.
“It's so big,” Dorsey said. “We have to have that and there will be nights where certain kids are on. But the key is you can't have everybody off on the same night. That’s what’s nice to see right now with this group. I remember every kid hitting a huge shot at one point and watching the ball going for them was outstanding.”
Emporia (8-0) will return home next week and will host Paola on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
