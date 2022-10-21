From freezing low 20s to potentially fire-driven mid-80s, it's all in an autumn week in east-central Kansas.
“Elevated fire weather conditions” await people in the Emporia area through Sunday, a National Weather Service advisory said Friday morning. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
The temperatures will be about 15 degrees above normal for this point inn October. South winds will gust to 30 miles per hour Friday and Saturday, then increase to 45 Sunday.
Grasses are “especially susceptible to rapid fire growth” after a hard freeze, one advisory said.
Record highs could be in danger this weekend. The record for Saturday in Emporia is 87, followed by 85 Sunday.
The temperature took a wild swing at Emporia Municipal Airport Thursday, from a low of 33 to a high of 80.
Looking ahead, the chances are increasing for rain on Monday. Forecasters in Topeka now say showers are “likely,” with the odds at 60% during the afternoon and 50% after dark
It could become a two-day rain event, as there's a 40% chance for more Tuesday.
Emporium's airport is now two inches below normal in October rain. Only 0.15 inches has fallen there this month, compared with a total 7.50 inches throughout last October.
