The Emporia High School girls soccer team recorded its second straight win on Thursday night, a 5-0 shutout of Wichita Classical at Emporia High School.
Head coach Oscar Macias was glad to see the girls intentionally working together to create scoring opportunities.
“That game was fun,” Macias said. “It wasn’t just because of the scoring, but because we were doing things that were needed to create chances as a team. You could see what they’ve been applying in practice showing up in the game. We’ve seen a lot of growth this week and we need to keep doing that against some of our tougher opponents.”
Bonnie Gardner opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Katie Smart scored her second goal in as many games in the 38th minute as the Lady Spartans took a 2-0 lead into the half.
Emeil Bennett opened the second half with a goal to tame it 3-0 and Peyton Chanley tacked on another under a minute later to make it 4-0 Emporia.
“It’s great to win on our home turf, where we have all of our friends and family who are able to watch,” Chanley said. “I feel like their support amplifies how we play.”
Chanley added a penalty kick in the 62nd minute for her second of the night to make it a 5-0 game. Chanley scored her first goal of the season on Tuesday and now has three on the season.
“This week has been such a confidence booster for her,” Macias said. “She’s grown a lot this week and that’s going to help us going forward.”
The team is starting to play with some more confidence, and Macias hopes that continues as the team comes down the stretch.
“We need to learn to do this consistently,” Macias said. “This was our second game in a row and hopefully, we can keep it going when we face those tough opponents we have scheduled toward the end of the season.”
Emporia (4-5-1) will head to Wichita Heights on Monday, April 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
