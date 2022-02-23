The regular season concluded for all area basketball teams early this week.
GIRLS
Lebo subdued Humboldt Monday, winning 57-37. The Wolves head into the postseason with an 18-1 record and a first-round bye in the Class 1A Division II sub-state tournament. They’ll play the winner of the Southern Coffey County-Chetopa game on March 4.
Madison won its final game of the regular season Monday, defeating Crest, 48-15. The Bulldogs improved to 13-6. Yolaine Luthi led the scoring with 17 points. Madison will play Crest Friday in the first round of the Class 1A Division I sub-state tournament at Madison. The start time is 7 p.m.
Northern Heights defeated West Franklin Tuesday, 48-36. The Wildcats concluded the regular season with a record of 14-5. Senior swing player Makenna French scored 20 points for Northern Heights. The Class 2A Sub-State bracket has yet to be determined.
BOYS
Madison defeated Crest Monday, 45-25, ending its regular season, 15-4. Drew Stutesman scored 20 points and recorded 14 rebounds. The Bulldogs open Class 1A Division I sub-state play against Oswego (4-13) Thursday at Madison. The start time is 6 p.m.
Lebo lost its final game of the regular season to a tough 3A Osage City Tuesday, 71-54, and fell to 12-7. Landon Grimmett scored 24 points for the Wolves. Lebo earned a first-round bye in the Class 1A Division II sub-state tournament and plays the winner of the Hartford-Midway game on March 3.
Northern Heights defeated West Franklin 50-44 to move to 8-13 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.