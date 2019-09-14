The Hartford High School football team outscored non-conference opponent Southern Coffey County 34-0 in the second half to earn their first home win of the season by a final of 66-20 Friday evening.
Sophomore Shayden Sull led the Jaguars on offense throughout the night, rushing for 255 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries while adding three more scores on seven receptions for 144 yards. Sull’s contributions allowed quarterback Ali Smith to enjoy a successful night as he completed 13 passes to the tune of 205 yards while averaging five yards-per-carry on the ground.
“It was kind of back-and-forth in the first half, but we were eventually able to get some big plays by spreading them out and making them run sideline to sideline,” Hartford Head Football Coach Colten Barrett said. “That resulted in some chunk plays, and Shayden Sull really had an excellent game at running back for us. He didn’t have the greatest game last week, so it was great to see him bounce back.
“I thought our offensive line was amazing, too. They were coming down the field and hitting guys. Last week we were a little soft there, but we turned that around tonight.”
After heading into the break with the score 32-20, the Jaguars defense stepped up in a major way to lock down the Titans and grant the offense a short field throughout the second half of football.
“They had some plays where they missed some wide-open passes, and our defense was able to turn that into some going our way,” Barrett said. “It really switched the momentum from that point, and we never really let them get back into it. That’s what we’ve been preaching all week. The guys responded well to the adjustments we made in the second half.
We came into the game thinking we were going to have to crowd the box, because they definitely have one of the bigger and stronger quarterbacks we’ll play all year … Once we kind of neutralized that threat, they went to their passing attack which we knew would play to our advantage.”
Hartford (1-1) will travel to Madison next Friday for a 7 p.m. contest with the Bulldogs.
