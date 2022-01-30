Get the snow shovel ready again. You're likely to need it by Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service rated the chances for a three-inch snowfall in Emporia this week at 30-50% in a briefing posted Sunday. That could be putting it mildly.
“Uncertainty remains high with the track of the system, intensity and snow amounts,” the briefing from Topeka said. But Southeast Kansas is more likely to receive a large amount of snow.
The storm is expected to arrive as rain Tuesday. Then it will transition to sleet and freezing rain before becoming entirely snow after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Chase County is included with the Wichita area in an updated “Special Weather Statement” issued Sunday afternoon. It said “dangerously cold air” is expected with the snow.
But unusually warm air is likely in Emporia Monday, with a forecast high of 66 degrees. After the storm passes Thursday afternoon, the overnight low may drop to zero or lower.
