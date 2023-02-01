No Coast Film Fest is bringing the Oscars to Emporia.
The local film organization will be screening the Oscar-nominated shorts at the Granada Theatre on March 11, one day before the Academy Awards.
No Coast Film Fest Director Jon Leach said the idea for this showing began almost a decade ago, while attending a similar event with a friend in Wichita.
“This was sort of my introduction to short films and they were just the absolute best. It’s the Super Bowl of short films as it were,” Leach said.
So, Leach began the work to host the event here, reaching out and pulling threads until he was able to find the right contacts.
“We love short films at No Coast, and like I said, this is the Super Bowl of short films,” Leach said. “... I’m really excited that folks can come to this event and they know they’re going to see, to quote Randy Savage ‘the cream of the crop’ and then hopefully then they’ll see ‘oh, short film I get it now. It’s actually a great genre’ and maybe then they’ll come check out the wider offerings that we present at the film festival.”
Leach said attendees can expect “the best of what short film has to offer from around the world for the year of 2022.”
“I can promise excitement, action, some drama for sure, commentary on the state of the world and a lot of laughs,” he said.
The animated short film nominations will be streaming first from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by the live-action shorts from 2-4 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per category at the door. Children 10 and under get in free.
The event is sponsored by Lyon County State Bank.
Leach said the screening of the Oscars-nominated shorts is just the beginning of an exciting year for No Coast Film Festival.
Coming up on March 25 is a showing of Chicago (1927) and a Roaring 20s celebration at the Lyon County History Center.
“That’ll be a fundraiser for No Coast Film Fest and the History Center,” Leach said. Attendees can expect a movie, music, dancing, drinks and more.
Anyone willing to help out with No Coast’s busy lineup this year, whether by volunteering at or financially supporting an event, is encouraged to sign up at nocoastfilmfest.com.
