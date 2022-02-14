Mild sunshine Monday. Fire danger Tuesday. Rain Wednesday. Snow Wednesday night and Thursday.
In other words, for some people this will be a typical winter weather week in the Emporia area.
Getting the dull part out of the way first: Monday should be sunny with a high of 56 degrees. That will be warmer than Saturday's 37 and Sunday's 40.
Then on Tuesday, the temperature should soar to 69. The record high for February 15 is 71. But south winds blowing with gusts to 40 miler per hour will be the main concern.
Right on time for Wildfire Awareness Week, Chase and Greenwood Counties will be under a Fire Danger Watch during the afternoon. A red flag warning is possible, as wind gusts in those counties could reach 45 miles per hour.
On Wednesday, a 40% chance of rain will develop after noon. But an approaching storm system is so strong that temperatures will drop quickly, with rain changing to snow by 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service puts the chances for a one-inch snowfall in Emporia at 39%. But the snow should diminish Thursday morning, and the precipitation should be gone by noon.
