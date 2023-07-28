Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State University Vice President, Director of Athletics David Spafford has announced that John Blackburn as director of tennis and head men’s coach.
“My family and I are beyond excited about coming to Emporia State!” said Blackburn. “I was thrilled to feel the passion for tennis excellence that’s here from the Emporia State administration, tennis alumni, and staff I’ve met, along with having one of the best tennis facilities in all of NCAA II in the Kossover Family Tennis Complex.”
Blackburn just finished his eighth season as the head coach at NCAA Division III Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C. He has gone 117-58 overall with a 54-4 record in conference play. The Monarchs have won three regular season conference championships, two conference tournament championships and made two NCAA Tournament appearances under his leadership. He was named the USA South Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year following the 2017 campaign. This past season MU went 13-6 with an 8-1 mark in conference play as they advanced to the USA South Tournament Championship.
He coached a total of 34 all-conference players at MU, including 16 first-team selections.
“We are excited to welcome John Blackburn and his family to Hornet Nation,” said Spafford. “John has a wealth of experience at all three NCAA divisions that has correlated into building championship-level teams. It will be exciting to watch our tennis program under his direction along with Head Women’s Tennis Coach Cycy Peyroche.”
Prior to his time at Methodist, Blackburn was the head women’s coach at Eastern Illinois University from 2005 to 2015. He was the head men’s coach from 2005-13 before becoming the Director of Tennis and coaching the women only from 2013-15. The Panthers earned their first-ever NCAA Division I Top 75 national rankings in 2008 and again in 2014. In his last three seasons at Eastern Illinois, the women were 37-19 and reached the semifinals of the conference tournament in two of those three seasons. He was named Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Coach of the Year in 2015. He is the winningest coach in Eastern Illinois women’s history and fourth winningest men’s coach.
Prior to his stop at EIU, he was the head women’s tennis coach at Coker College from 2002-2005. While at Coker, his women’s teams rose three positions in the conference standings each season. His first head coaching position was at Palm Beach Atlantic University from 1999-2002. His women’s teams earned the program’s first-ever NAIA national ranking, first-ever bid to the national championships, and advanced to the NAIA National Championships in each of his three years as head coach. The Sailfish men earned their first ever national ranking under Blackburn’s leadership.
“I can’t wait to get started and along with our players help to bring tennis excellence on and off the court to the ESU community and compete for championships, the tools we need are here,” said Blackburn. “I especially want to thank President Ken Hush, Athletic Director David Spafford, and all of our Men’s Tennis Alumni for giving me this opportunity, I’m proud to be a Hornet!”
Blackburn earned his undergraduate degree from Oklahoma Christian University in 1996 and a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 1999. Blackburn and his wife Christie have one daughter, Jenavieve.
