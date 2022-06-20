The Emporia Jr’s competed in the ESU Tournament at Trusler Sports Complex over the weekend against teams from around Kansas. While they went 0-4, the summer is really about development for players who are mostly just about to enter high school.
“I think the biggest thing for a lot of our kids that are incoming freshmen is now they’re playing against some older guys and the game is starting to speed up on them,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “They’re getting down the line faster and hitting the ball in the gaps further. Just the aspects of the game that happen at a faster pace. We talked about urgency yesterday and how their urgency needs to mature a little bit and it’ll happen. It’s not any of their faults, it’s just a natural part of playing older guys.”
In the final game on Sunday, Emporia trailed by one after four innings before McPherson scored three in the fifth and 10 in the seventh. Kael Wagaman and Andrew Ruxton both had two hits with at least one RBI (Wagaman drove in two) and a run scored.
According to Markowitz, there were a lot of positives to take away from early in the game.
“There’s a lot of good baseball programs that were here this weekend,” Markowitz said. “We had some bright spots at different parts of every game. That last game for six innings was probably the brightest in terms of consecutive innings and being able to string together some things. We just got to be able to turn the page when we make an error or a mistake and have enough confidence in ourselves to go make the next play and help our teammates out.”
In the second game on Saturday, Emporia fell to Lawrence, 18-10. Aiden Ewing hit a three-run homer to left to tie the game at four as part of a five-run third inning. They added four more in the top of the fifth thanks to singles from Luis Carlos, Caydrick Crouch, and Jackson Goodman.
Emporia lost to Fort Scott in the first game on Saturday, 11-0, and The Barn on Sunday, 11-1. Though one of the important things this weekend was to get some guys innings on the mound who haven’t pitched a lot so far this summer.
“We have a lot of guys who have the potential to be pretty good pitchers,” Markowitz said. “We just need to be able to have a better mindset up there and not so much wearing your emotions on your sleeve. We need to be able to just get the ball back from the catcher and know your next job is to throw a strike the next pitch and forget about the previous pitch. A lot of it is the mindset that we’re trying to get the kids to mature and grow with.”
Emporia (3-5) will be on the road this week at Andover on Tuesday and Chase County on Friday. (Their scheduled doubleheader against El Dorado on Wednesday has been moved to the following week.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.