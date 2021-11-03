Topeka hit the freezing point early Wednesday. And Chase County could have a killing frost early Thursday.
But neither autumn milestone is reaching Emporia yet. The temperature at Emporia Municipal Airport was 41 degrees before dawn Wednesday, with a warming trend on the way for the weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Chase and Greenwood Counties between 3:00-9:00 a.m. Thursday. But the advisory line stops there, extending to the south and west. Lyon County is not included, with a forecast overnight low of 36 degrees.
The slight chance of snow flurries forecast for Emporia early this week never happened, but clouds are expected to linger Wednesday. After that, sunshine should warm Lyon County up to the high 60s this weekend.
Travelers to Lawrence for Emporia State's men's basketball exhibition game Wednesday night should have dry conditions and readings in the 40s.
