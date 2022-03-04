The sound of the fourth-quarter buzzer normally brought jubilation to the Madison boys basketball team and Bulldog Nation this season. But on Thursday night, it delivered disbelief as a 3-point shot arced its way into the basket as time expired, giving Burlingame the 41-40 victory.
Madison finished its season at 16-4.
“It always hurts to lose a game on a last-second shot,” said Madison head coach Brett Dannels in a text message. “We played well enough to win, unfortunately, we came up short.”
It was a hard-fought contest — as evidenced by the score — and neither squad could make a strong enough run, allowing them to control the game.
“I knew going into the game it would be a grind,” Dannels said. “Both teams play very similar. Play inside out. I felt like we executed our game plan pretty well.’
The score was 20-20 at the half.
Madison had a buzzer shot of their own when Gavin Isch jacked up a 3-point shot as time faded into the sound of the signal ending the third quarter. That shot extended the Bulldogs’ lead by five.
The game became tied again at 35-35 with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. And in the final minute, a back-and-forth scoring sequence ensued, resulting in a Madison lead of 40-38. The odds leaned in the Bulldogs’ favor.
With less than nine seconds left on the clock, Burlingame inbounded the ball after a timeout. The Bearcats executed a few passes, looking for the right shot but were forced to resort to the 3-point knockout.
The punch landed, officially ending Madison’s season.
“Our guys play so well as a team,” Dannels said. “We win as a team and we lose as a team. That is our motto.”
Dannels said he is proud of the team, enjoying the season more than any other.
“These guys were super close and played for each other,” he said. “They always pick each other up. I love each one of these guys. I never had so much fun coaching.”
And he singled out the team’s seniors.
“My three seniors will be missed. Thank you to Braden Foltz, Drew Stutesman, and my son Trace Dannels for a season I will never forget,” he said.
Meanwhile, Olpe (21-1) crushed Crest, 76-19, in a game that was 39-13 at halftime. Derek Hoelting recorded 20 points and Truman Bailey contributed 18. The Eagles meet Burlingame in the sub-state final Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
1A DII Boys
Lebo (15-7) picked up the win against Lyon County League rival Hartford 53-33, advancing to Saturday’s sub-state championship matchup with Waverly. Hartford finished the season 5-17. Landon Grimmett led the scoring with 14 points, and Ali Smith scored nine points for the Jaguars.
2A Girls
Northern Heights (15-5) ended Chase County’s season Thursday night, defeating the Bulldogs, 52-27.
Audrey Hinrichs scored 19 points, and teammate Adrianna Brecheisen added 10 in the winning effort.
Chase County concluded its season with a record of 8-12.
Northern Heights will face Mission Valley in the sub-state final Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
