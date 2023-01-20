Missouri native Doug Dicharry, aka Dance Monkey Dance, brought his funk, Ozark stomp sound to the Emporia Arts Center Friday evening to kick off the Kansas Free for Arts Winter Concert Series.
Kansas bluegrass picker John Depew opened.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 11:40 am
Dance Monkey Dance and John Depew were the first in a series of artists this winter, as KFA heads into the new year.
KFA executive director and co-founder Hank Osterhout told The Gazette in December that artists are booked out into the first six months of 2023, with everything from local favorites to national acts.
The all-ages concerts are free to all, but supporter passes and memberships are available to help KFA continue to offer its programming for years to come.
Supporter passes are available for $75 and include a “catered dinner with drinks, reserved seating and a private Q&A with the artist one hour prior to the concert” while KFA monthly and yearly memberships include memberships ranging from discounts on concert tickets and KFA Studio programs to an all-access pass to all KFA events and programs.
“All of these offerings have two purposes,” Osterhout said. “One is they are programs that have a positive effect on our community and help to create an environment where these sort of professional development things in the creative arts industry can happen, but also to help to improve the quality of life in Emporia through these events. But at the same time, these offerings are trying to help get our name back out there and grow awareness of the industry.”
Osterhout said offering that programming for free is important to him, especially as it helps make KFA’s events available to those in their formative years, who may not otherwise be able to afford a concert.
The Winter Concert Series will return, with four more acts scheduled to finish out the season.
2023 Winter Concert Series
Feb. 18 — Possessed by Paul James with Filthy Frank — Lyon County History Center Osterhout calls Possessed by Paul James a “force of nature.” The Florida-based one-man folk band will be joined by Filthy Frank, a Bob Dylan-esque folk artist, who will open at the Lyon County History Center.
March 4 — Making Movies with Weda Skirts — Emporia Granada Theatre The Halfway to Halfway to Everywhere event will feature the 2021 Halfway to Everywhere headliner, the KC-based progressive rock, Latin American group Making Movies. Local acoustic roots band Weda Skirts will open at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
