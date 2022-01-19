League action continued for area hoopsters Tuesday night.
GIRLS
Lebo beat Burlingame 45-33 in a matchup of two previously unbeaten teams. The Wolves moved to 11-0 while Burlingame fell to 10-1.
Brooklyn Jones scored 20 for Lebo and Alli Moore added 10. Kaylin Noonan led Burlingame scorers with 14. The Wolves will play in the Lyon County League Tournament next week.
Madison cooked up a win against Olpe last night 47-36, improving to 5-2. The Eagles fell to 5-7. The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak with Yolaine Luthi dropping 22 on the Eagles to go along with her 12 defensive rebounds. Teammate Sarah Miser scored 14 points. Madison will meet Waverly on Thursday and Hartford on Friday. Olpe will be off until next week’s league tournament.
Hartford beat Marais des Cygnes Valley 59-22. The Jaguars are now 5-5 and will play Madison in a makeup game on Friday.
BOYS
Olpe defeated Madison 58-27. The Eagles jumped to 11-1 while Madison dipped to 4-2. Derek Hoelting led Olpe with 28 points. Olpe will play in the Lyon County League Tournament next week while Madison will play Waverly on Thursday followed by Hartford on Friday.
Lebo won a close contest against Burlingame, 40-38. The Wolves improved to 9-3. Landon Grimmett scored 21 for Lebo, and Trever Quaney recorded 26 points for Burlingame. The league tournament is the next on the schedule for Lebo.
Hartford lost to Marais Des Cygnes Valley 56-42 as the Jaguars fell to 2-7. Ali Smith scored 17 points for Hartford. Hartford will take on Madison on Friday.
Chase County lost to Osage City 57-50 in the Flint Hills Shoot Out, dropping to 4-7.
