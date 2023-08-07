pickles 1.jpg

Fresh cucumbers, dill, and garlic prepared for canning into sweet dill pickles

 Courtesy photo

We have entered the month of August. We are having cool mornings after having hot and humid weather last week. We also had a few storms that took down trees and branches in the area. Son Benjamin mowed the grass last night and also cleared up a lot of branches from our yard. We have lots of trees. The grass looks nice and green, and the rain perks up the gardens.

Today my plans are to can sweet dill pickles. I use Palace King cucumbers and grow my own dill so it’s easy to make them. Last week we canned 14 quarts for daughter Elizabeth while helping her. We also use the Palace King cucumber for fresh eating. It has a rougher skin, but I just scrape it and then slice them. Or sometimes I peel them for cucumber salad. They stay very crisp when canning them. I usually serve this kind when we host church services.

