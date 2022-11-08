Harold Gibbens will do what he does on most Veterans Days. He will wake up early, go to the gym for his daily workout, then enjoy some food and fellowship at one of the several locations in town serving a Veterans Day breakfast.

There won’t be a lot of pomp and circumstance for this WWII veteran; just a fairly routine day with his wife of nearly 75 years, Marianna Gibbens.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.