The Emporia State women's basketball team fell to Fort Hays State, 77-68 on Sunday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets started on the front foot as they jumped out to a 6-1 lead over the first three minutes. Fort Hays State put together a scoring run over the next three minutes as it trimmed the Lady Hornet lead to 10-9 with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Over the final four minutes of the first quarter, Emporia State put together a 15-2 scoring run, which included the final 12 points as the Lady Hornets led the Tigers 25-11 after the first period.
The Tigers started the second quarter with seven consecutive points as they cut the Lady Hornet lead in half within the first two minutes. Emporia State responded with six straight points which included a Tre'Zure Jobe pullup jump shot and a pair of driving layups from Victoria Price.
Fort Hays State finished the last six minutes of the first half outscoring the Lady Hornets 14-9 as Emporia State entered the halftime break leading the Tigers 40-32.
Following the break, Fort Hays State slowly chipped away at the Emporia State lead. The Tigers first cut the Lady Hornet advantage to one possession as they scored with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter to cut the Emporia State lead to 45-42.
The Tigers scored with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter to trim the lead to 45-44 before Kylee Scheer hit her second three of the game to extend the lead back to four points for the Lady Hornets.
Fort Hays State eventually regained the lead 49-48 with 2:07 remaining, its first lead since 1-0 at the beginning of the game. The Lady Hornets regained the lead on the following possession on a driving layup from Jobe, but were unable to retain the lead as Fort Hays State took a 53-50 lead entering the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers scored the first five points as they built an eight-point lead over the Lady Hornets but Emporia State did not go away.
Both teams traded points for much of the quarter as Emporia State did not allow Fort Hays State to lead by more than 10 points throughout the quarter. The Lady Hornets cut the deficit to as little as four points on multiple occasions, with the latest coming with 5:23 remaining in the game as Price scored on a driving layup to make the score 60-56. But the Lady Hornets were unable to inch any closer.
Jobe led all scorers with 26 points and was joined in double digits by Price, who scored 16 points.
Emporia State (9-10, 4-9 MIAA) will continue its homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 25 against Northeastern State at White Auditorium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
