The Emporia High School boys wrestling team was ranked ninth in Class 5A by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association in the preseason rankings released on Wednesday.
The Spartans have four individual wrestlers that are ranked. Senior Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is the top-ranked wrestler at 150 pounds. Senior Lukas Hainline is ranked fourth at 138 pounds. Seniors Davian White and Bobby Trujillo are sixth at 165 and 190 pounds.
