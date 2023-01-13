Leading by just four going into halftime, the Emporia High School girls basketball team took its game to another level in the second half on its way to a 56-24 win over Junction City on Friday night.

The Lady Spartans came out of the half hot, scoring the first 12 points of the third quarter. They outscored the Blue Jays 18-2 in the quarter and, after giving up a basket to begin the fourth quarter, embarked on a 15-0 run to extend their lead to 54-21.

