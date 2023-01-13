Leading by just four going into halftime, the Emporia High School girls basketball team took its game to another level in the second half on its way to a 56-24 win over Junction City on Friday night.
The Lady Spartans came out of the half hot, scoring the first 12 points of the third quarter. They outscored the Blue Jays 18-2 in the quarter and, after giving up a basket to begin the fourth quarter, embarked on a 15-0 run to extend their lead to 54-21.
“They came out and you saw a noticeably better effort on defense which led to our offense,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “Once we were able to pressure and get some easy baskets, that makes a world of difference. You saw the tempo change and that was all because they went down and guarded.”
Junction City opened the game with a three-pointer and led 5-4 before Emporia went in front on a Rebecca Snyder basket and a three-pointer from Addie Kirmer. The Blue Jays cut it to one with a three but Emporia ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run.
Neither team did much offensively in the second quarter, with Junction City outscoring the Lady Spartans, 9-6 to make it a 21-17 game at the half.
“At halftime, we talked about playing complete and not being complacent,” Dorsey said. “They were celebrating going into the locker room and we wanted to take that from them because you never want to give your opponent a mental edge. We did that in the first half.”
Snyder led Emporia with 18 points and Kirmer added 11, while Alexa Shively had nine. Dorsey was glad to see Snyder bounce back offensively.
“She needed that,” Dorsey said. “She’s been trying so hard and sometimes, basketball is like quicksand where the harder you try, the worse it gets. I think she starts to panic sometimes and she just needs to stick to what makes her successful, so that was big for her to get going.”
Emporia (10-0) will head to Manhattan on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a 7:30 tip-off.
