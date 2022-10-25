The Emporia State disc golf team won its first-ever competition at Peter Pan Park on Saturday.
The Hornets welcomed The University of Kansas, Kansas State, Wichita State, Oklahoma State, Hesston, Southwest Baptist, and Oklahoma Christian to the Disc Golf Capital of the World.
“We really didn’t have any expectations for it being the first time out,” head coach Eric McCabe said. “We just wanted to go out, experience it and kind of learn everything as we went.”
The teams played two rounds with the first being singles play. The second round was alternate shot doubles.
ESU’s Alexis Chaparro finished in first place in singles play at nine under par. Emporia State’s Cade Kohlmeier and Grant Yoder tied for seventh place at three under par. Justin Farrell tied for 11th place at two under par. (Individual results were only listed for singles play.)
“Our DI team really stepped up,” McCabe said. “Alexis just went off and shot a rated round that was forty points above his current PDGA rating. He played phenomenal and we found ourselves in the lead after the first round and thought, ‘you know what, we can do this.’
“Our DII team had a slow start at first but then they really put it together and had the second hot round of the day on the doubles format and finished in fourth place. So, I’m really proud of all our guys.”
7. University of Kansas A
10. Oklahoma Christian D3
12. University of Kansas B
