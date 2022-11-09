The Emporia State basketball programs each announced the signing of one player on signing day Wednesday.
Men’s head coach Craig Doty announced that Devin Conley has signed to attend Emporia State University and play basketball for the Hornets.
“Devin fits our program and will add to our culture,” said Doty. “We love that he comes from a great family and has ties to the region.”
A 6-foot-2 point guard from Kansas City, Mo., Conley averaged 16 points, five rebounds and four assists per game as a junior. He earned all-state honors as he led The Pembroke Hill School to the MSHSAA Class 4 Final Four for the first time since 2007. He was an all-district selection in football for the Raiders last year and placed seventh in Class 3 in the 100m while anchoring the 4x100m and 4x200m to fourth-place finishes.
“The combination of Devin's competitiveness, athleticism, and intelligence will serve both him and us well as he joins and impacts our basketball and university family,” said Doty.
Emporia State women's basketball coach Toby Wynn has announced Bobbie Renee Fouquet will be attending Emporia State next year and playing for the Lady Hornets.
“We are very excited to be adding Bobbie Renee to the Lady Hornet Basketball Family,” said Wynn. “I was fortunate to see her play this summer and she is someone that will fit in great with our team. She is a very versatile player with great size and athleticism and her ability to play multiple positions is a bonus for us.”
Fouquet is a 6-foot wing player from Claude, Texas. She is a two-time Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State selection and has been named District Offensive MVP twice. She led Claude High School to the regional finals as a sophomore and to the area tournament as a junior. Last weekend she competed in the Texas State cross country meet for the third time.
“Bobbie Renee has also been well coached throughout her career at Claude High School and on the club circuit with Hoop 10 and Coach Pointer,” said Wynn. “Lady Hornet Basketball fans will enjoy getting to know her and watch her play.”
Both teams begin the regular season on the road this weekend in the MIAA-GAC Challenge. The men will be in Weatherford, Okla., and will play Aransas Tech on Friday at 7 p.m. and Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Hornets will be in Searcy, Ark., and will play Harding on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Henderson State on Saturday at 11 a.m.
