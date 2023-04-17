Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State baseball team held off Washburn for a 10-8 win in game two of the Turnpike Tussle on Saturday.
Noah Geekie and Washburn starting pitcher Casey Steward faced the minimum in the first inning before Emporia State struck first in the second inning.
On the second pitch of the second inning, Patryk Hernandez homered to center field to put the Hornets ahead 1-0.
Washburn responded with a sacrifice fly bottom half as the Hornets and Ichabods were tied 1-1 through two innings.
Following a scoreless frame from Emporia State in the third, a solo home run from Shane Morrow put the Ichabods ahead 2-1.
Both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning before the Hornets took their second lead of the game in the fifth frame. Chandler Bloomer followed a one-out walk from Kadyn Williams with a two-run home run to put the Hornets ahead 3-2. Two batters later, Hernandez took the first pitch to left center for his second home run of the game as Emporia State built a 4-2 advantage.
In the bottom half, an RBI double from Cale Savage followed by a two-run home run from Trey Adams returned the lead back to Washburn as the Ichabods led the Hornets 5-4 through the fifth inning.
Emporia State started the sixth with back-to-back walks from Quinton Carlberg and TJ Racherbaumer which was followed by a two-RBI double from Andrew Rantz as the Hornets regained a 6-5 lead. Following walks by both Williams and Mason Sturdy, a wild pitch scored Rantz to double the Emporia State lead to 7-5.
With Williams and Sturdy in scoring position, Patryk Hernandez singled into right field for two RBI as the Emporia State lead grew to 9-5.
Washburn answered back with one run in the seventh before the tenth run for the Hornets came in the top of the eighth. Sturdy recorded a one-out double and later scored on an RBI groundout from Carlberg to make the score 10-6 heading to the bottom of the eighth.
The Ichabods made one final push in the bottom of the ninth as they tallied two runs on three hits and brought the potential winning run to the plate with one out. Will Hann retired back-to-back batters to clinch the 10-8 win for Emporia State.
Hernandez went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and reached base in all five plate appearances. Bloomer went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI while Rantz drove in two runs and Carlberg drove in one.
Geekie grabbed his fifth win of the season while Will Hann recorded his second save of the season.
The Hornets dropped the first game of the Series on Friday, 10-0 and the finale on Sunday, 7-6.
Emporia State (16-26, 10-17 MIAA) will return to the field on Tuesday, April 18 when it hosts Oklahoma Baptist at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.