The Emporia High School girls basketball team recorded its third win of the season over Topeka Hayden, 44-32, in Topeka on Tuesday night.

“I thought they looked a little bit better,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “When they were moving it and going out of their way to make the extra pass, the ball was going in for us and I don't think that's coincidental. I thought they guarded hard and got a lot of hands in the passing lane. They were able to pressure their guards which I thought was good for us, and they were able to press the whole game which is something we need to be able to do.”

