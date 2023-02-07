The Emporia High School girls basketball team recorded its third win of the season over Topeka Hayden, 44-32, in Topeka on Tuesday night.
“I thought they looked a little bit better,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “When they were moving it and going out of their way to make the extra pass, the ball was going in for us and I don't think that's coincidental. I thought they guarded hard and got a lot of hands in the passing lane. They were able to pressure their guards which I thought was good for us, and they were able to press the whole game which is something we need to be able to do.”
Emporia used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to take an early lead and built their lead in the second quarter to lead by as much as 15 at one point. Hayden made it 25-17 at the half.
The Lady Spartans began the third quarter with an 8-0 run for its largest lead of the game at 33-17, thanks to four points each from Rebecca Snyder and Addie Kirmer. Emporia also went on a 6-0 run at the end of the third/beginning of the fourth quarter to lead 39-22 on baskets from Lexsey DeWitt, Alexa Shively and Kirmer.
“I thought they look better in terms of their demeanor,” Dorsey said. “I thought it was more team-oriented and the game will reward you when you play the right way. I think we've gotten away from that a couple of times in recent games. But they shared the ball well tonight.”
Kirmer led Emporia with 16 points and Snyder added 11.
Emporia (13-3) will return home to take on Topeka High on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
