Emporia’s Team Esco will be hosting the Anthony Esquivel Memorial fundraiser on Sunday at Jones Park.
Anthony Esquivel passed away in 2021 after a battle with stage four cancer. His brother, Bruce, said the tournament is to help families that have faced similar challenges.
“What we do as a team is we get together and find families that are in unfortunate positions like we were,” Esquivel said. “With the tournament that we’re running this Sunday, we’re really just trying to get people to come out and support however they like.”
Esquivel, who is from Emporia but currently resides in San Diego, California, said this is the third year having the tournament, and they planned to have it the week before the Dynamic Discs Open to get some more exposure.
“We planned on the week before [the Dynamic Discs Open] to try to get more attraction,” Esquivel said. “But basically, we’re just trying to spread awareness of cancer and trying to reach out to other people to let them know that they’re not alone and if we can help other families along the way, we’d love to.”
The tournament was a PDGA-sanctioned tournament in years past. But Esquivel wants people to know that it is open for the public to participate in.
“It was a sanctioned tournament at first, so only certain people could play and we wanted to open it up so anyone could play that wanted to,” Esquivel said. “But you don’t have to play. You can come by and donate anything you would like. Even just being around watching and supporting the cause would be great.”
