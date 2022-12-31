The Emporia State women's basketball team fell to Newman, 52-49, on Saturday afternoon in Wichita.
The Lady Hornets started the game by outscoring the Jets 8-0 over the first six minutes of the game before ending the first quarter with a 17-4 lead. Emporia State limited Newman to just one made field goal in the quarter while forcing 11 turnovers.
In the second quarter, the Lady Hornets struggled on the offensive end of the floor as the Jets cut the lead down to 23-18 with just three minutes remaining in the first half. Both teams would make one more basket before the halftime break as the Lady Hornets held a 25-21 lead over Newman.
At the half, Tre'Zure Jobe led five Lady Hornets on the scoresheet with seven points while Ehlaina Hartman and Katie Horyna added six points of their own. As a team, Emporia State struggled on the offensive end as they shot 2-18 from three and 10-38 from the floor. The Lady Hornets were able to force 18 Newman turnovers in the first half.
Following the break, Emporia State maintained its lead as it started the second half on a 9-4 run to take a nine-point lead, 34-25. Newman responded with seven consecutive points to trim the Lady Hornet lead to 34-32 before Emporia State closed the quarter with a pair of layups as they took a 38-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Emporia State started the fourth quarter by forcing a Newman turnover which led to an Ehlaina Hartman layup as the Lady Hornets took a 40-32 lead over the Jets. Following the opening basket, Newman put together an 11-2 scoring run as they took their first lead of the game, 43-42.
Despite tying the score on three separate occasions over the final seven minutes, the Lady Hornets were unable to regain the lead. Katie Horyna tied the score at 49 with just over one minute remaining before Newman hit a three-pointer to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds remaining to take a 52-49 lead.
Jobe led the Lady Hornets with 20 points and Horyna added 10.
Emporia State (9-3, 4-2 MIAA) returns to action on Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.