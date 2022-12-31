Tre'Zure Jobe

Tre'Zure Jobe scored 20 points for Emporia State against Newman on Saturday.

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women's basketball team fell to Newman, 52-49, on Saturday afternoon in Wichita.

The Lady Hornets started the game by outscoring the Jets 8-0 over the first six minutes of the game before ending the first quarter with a 17-4 lead. Emporia State limited Newman to just one made field goal in the quarter while forcing 11 turnovers.

