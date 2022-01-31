The Emporia Gazette
JUNCTION CITY – The Emporia High girls wrestling team crowned five individual champions Saturday to win the Junction City Invitational.
Ariana Estrada (101), Evelin Geronimo (109), Virginia Munoz (138), Kiana Flores (155) and Megan Olson (235) all took first place in their individual weight classes with undefeated records on the day.
Kalia Keosynbounheuang (115), Katina Keosybounheuang (120), Madelynn Griffin (126), Bianca Partridge (132), Laelah Holding (155), Mia Rodriguez (170) and Alexis Turpin (235) earned second-place finishes.
Iris Renteria-Rivera (120) finished third and Heily Batres (101-109), Natalia Welch (143) and Breanna Wolf (191) were fourth. Allison Curtis (101-109) picked up a fifth-place finish.
Spartan head coach Shawn Russell said that his wrestlers had a good week of practice leading up to the meet.
“They came ready to wrestle and it showed,” he said. “We were able to get some matches in against other Centennial League teams that we will see next week at the league tournament and our regional the week after.”
Emporia will compete at the Centennial League Tournament at Highland Park on Saturday.
“We will continue to work on the small stuff that can make a difference in a match,” Russell said.
